Photo 2290
Face Plate Starter
Yeah, I'm none the wiser either, but it's perfect for the shape and form prompt!
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
14th August 2022 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make30
Lesley
ace
Wow, such a lot going on here. It’s fabulous.
August 14th, 2022
