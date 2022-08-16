Sign up
Photo 2292
Spot the Pigeons
The Great Court of the British Museum. Only did the one room, the Parthenon metopes (aka Elgin Marbles) and earwigged in on a lecturer from Stanford giving a narration to the soundless video to his group, who obviously couldn't read!
What's leaving the frame? That glorious roof!
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3759
photos
209
followers
92
following
627% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
16th August 2022 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make30
Jacqueline
ace
Great composition, you caught quite a flock too.
August 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m guessing they didn’t have a ticket so trying to get a Birdseye view.
August 16th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s stunning. I obviously didn’t look up when we went a few years ago. 365 has taught me much.
August 16th, 2022
