Spot the Pigeons by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2292

Spot the Pigeons

The Great Court of the British Museum. Only did the one room, the Parthenon metopes (aka Elgin Marbles) and earwigged in on a lecturer from Stanford giving a narration to the soundless video to his group, who obviously couldn't read!

What's leaving the frame? That glorious roof!

16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

ace
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Great composition, you caught quite a flock too.
August 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m guessing they didn’t have a ticket so trying to get a Birdseye view.
August 16th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s stunning. I obviously didn’t look up when we went a few years ago. 365 has taught me much.
August 16th, 2022  
