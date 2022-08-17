Previous
Next
Empty Tube by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2293

Empty Tube

We left the concert at Wembley early, it was a very disappointing gig.
Upside we weren't in a surging crowd, kettled into the underground station and the train was almost empty.

Create depth is the prompt for today

17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
628% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
That’s a wonderful shot. I have never seen a tube train so empty. Lovely colours and lines.
August 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise