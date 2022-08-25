Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2301
Stuff of Life.
Wendy challenged me to interpret Blake's quote "Art is the Tree of Life, Science is the Tree of Death".
Scientifically, trees are essential to our planet's health as is water. I've combined the two here as artistically as I can with my phone!
That's real rain on that window looking out at the trees across the street. In six hours we've had a whole 1.5 cm fall.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3774
photos
210
followers
93
following
630% complete
View this month »
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Latest from all albums
2297
2298
1312
2299
2300
144
2301
1313
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
make30
,
abstractaug22
,
ac-hockney
,
get-pushed-525
JackieR
ace
@farmreporter
here you go wendy
August 25th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Wow - that's quite a challenge.
August 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close