Stuff of Life. by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Wendy challenged me to interpret Blake's quote "Art is the Tree of Life, Science is the Tree of Death".

Scientifically, trees are essential to our planet's health as is water. I've combined the two here as artistically as I can with my phone!

That's real rain on that window looking out at the trees across the street. In six hours we've had a whole 1.5 cm fall.
@farmreporter here you go wendy
August 25th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Wow - that's quite a challenge.
August 25th, 2022  
