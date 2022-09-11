Previous
Wandering Passion Flower by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2318

Wandering Passion Flower

A gift from her God-Mother last year that's grown up to the first floor windows during the summer.

11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
