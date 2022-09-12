Sign up
Photo 2319
Crossing Where We Sailed Last Week!
Traffic very slow so I was able to video the moment we crossed over the bridge we went under when on our Thames boating holiday!
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3811
photos
211
followers
92
following
635% complete
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
1326
2316
146
2317
1327
2318
1328
2319
Tags
sep22words
,
jrsooc22
Susan Wakely
ace
Did the kingfisher fly past.
September 12th, 2022
