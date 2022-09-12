Previous
Crossing Where We Sailed Last Week! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2319

Crossing Where We Sailed Last Week!

Traffic very slow so I was able to video the moment we crossed over the bridge we went under when on our Thames boating holiday!

12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Susan Wakely ace
Did the kingfisher fly past.
September 12th, 2022  
