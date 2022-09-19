Previous
Half Mast by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Half Mast

A shadow of grief will pass over the whole globe today.

Like billions around the planet I'll be viewing the ceremonies on TV, too busy watching and respectfully not taking any photographs.
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Diana ace
Such a lovely post! As we have so much loadshedding, doubt I would be able to see much, so sad!
September 19th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana Oh, so sorry about that! We don't know how lucky we are over here! I'm not going to stay awake all night though. We will probably see it 10 times in the next few days!
September 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I too will be up half the night watching and grieving
September 19th, 2022  
