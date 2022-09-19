Sign up
Photo 2326
Half Mast
A shadow of grief will pass over the whole globe today.
Like billions around the planet I'll be viewing the ceremonies on TV, too busy watching and respectfully not taking any photographs.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
3
0
Tags
sep22words
,
jrsooc22
,
if you could only see the heath robinson of a chair string and weights to dip the flagpole at close to 90°!
Diana
ace
Such a lovely post! As we have so much loadshedding, doubt I would be able to see much, so sad!
September 19th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Oh, so sorry about that! We don't know how lucky we are over here! I'm not going to stay awake all night though. We will probably see it 10 times in the next few days!
September 19th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
I too will be up half the night watching and grieving
September 19th, 2022
