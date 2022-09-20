Sign up
Photo 2327
From my Garden
Rosemary - Remembrance.
Sunflower - Loyalty.
White - Purity.
Velvet - Power.
Reflection - Learning.
Fossicked Find - History.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
fossicked finds
,
sep22words
,
jrsooc22
,
nf-2022-sooc
,
these are the most stunted sunflowers in the history of botany!
,
only one of these facts is made up but i think its true!!
Delwyn Barnett
ace
How lovely and how meaningful.
September 20th, 2022
