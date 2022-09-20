Previous
Next
From my Garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2327

From my Garden

Rosemary - Remembrance.
Sunflower - Loyalty.
White - Purity.
Velvet - Power.
Reflection - Learning.
Fossicked Find - History.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
637% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
How lovely and how meaningful.
September 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise