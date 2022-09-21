Previous
Mushrumps by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Mushrumps

Just in case we didn't find any interesting fungi here's one I prepared earlier, very life-like china ones
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Krista Marson ace
Nice still life
September 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous result.
September 21st, 2022  
katy ace
Wow! They look totally real! I dare say you found some real ones anyway. I love the dark low-key image
September 21st, 2022  
william wooderson
Super reflective glory! Fav.
September 21st, 2022  
