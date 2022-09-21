Sign up
Photo 2328
Mushrumps
Just in case we didn't find any interesting fungi here's one I prepared earlier, very life-like china ones
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
4
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3823
photos
210
followers
74
following
637% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st September 2022 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
sep22words
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
jrsooc22
Krista Marson
ace
Nice still life
September 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous result.
September 21st, 2022
katy
ace
Wow! They look totally real! I dare say you found some real ones anyway. I love the dark low-key image
September 21st, 2022
william wooderson
Super reflective glory! Fav.
September 21st, 2022
