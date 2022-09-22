Previous
Dreaming by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Dreaming

I think The Lodger Cat may in fact be a koala as she sleeps 23 hours a day
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca ace
Sometimes I would like to be a cat. Until I realise I wouldn't fancy chasing mice and leaving them on your pillow.....or eating cat food..... this is such a lovely cosy shot.
September 22nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
She looks so soft here.
September 22nd, 2022  
