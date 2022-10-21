Sign up
Photo 2358
They DO Visit!!
I've lamented that the bird feeders are staying full, that birds are not visiting. Seven goldfinches descended on my feeders this morning!!
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
goldfinch
Brian
ace
Well captured
October 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
How fabulous, great shot of this hungry beauty!
October 21st, 2022
Babs
ace
I am sure he will tell his friends the restaurant is open
October 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture with his full beak
October 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely closeup shot.
October 21st, 2022
Wylie
ace
He looks a happy visitor
October 21st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great capture with his mouth full...love the red face..
October 21st, 2022
