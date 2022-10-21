Previous
They DO Visit!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
They DO Visit!!

I've lamented that the bird feeders are staying full, that birds are not visiting. Seven goldfinches descended on my feeders this morning!!
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Well captured
October 21st, 2022  
How fabulous, great shot of this hungry beauty!
October 21st, 2022  
I am sure he will tell his friends the restaurant is open
October 21st, 2022  
Wonderful capture with his full beak
October 21st, 2022  
What a lovely closeup shot.
October 21st, 2022  
He looks a happy visitor
October 21st, 2022  
Great capture with his mouth full...love the red face..
October 21st, 2022  
