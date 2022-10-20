Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2357
In the hallway is a bureau that stores stationery, wrapping paper and our shoes.
It can get a little pongy and as neither of us has much of a sense of smell it has to be an overwhelming stink for us to notice!
Today I've sorted summer sandals to make room for winter shoes, but the slippers will remain by the front door!
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3871
photos
210
followers
80
following
645% complete
View this month »
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
Latest from all albums
2353
149
1346
2354
2355
1347
2356
2357
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
20th October 2022 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrselfie22
,
fiveplustwo-hallway
moni kozi
ace
niiiice entry!
October 20th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Like how you included only some of the body and arm in the shot. An attractive foot as well!
October 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close