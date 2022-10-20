Previous
by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2357

In the hallway is a bureau that stores stationery, wrapping paper and our shoes.

It can get a little pongy and as neither of us has much of a sense of smell it has to be an overwhelming stink for us to notice!

Today I've sorted summer sandals to make room for winter shoes, but the slippers will remain by the front door!
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
moni kozi ace
niiiice entry!
October 20th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Like how you included only some of the body and arm in the shot. An attractive foot as well!
October 20th, 2022  
