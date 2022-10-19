Sign up
Photo 2356
Bird
Bird
This cheeky chappy was flitting about on the harbour wall, he has a very white/pale buff rear, a bit bigger than a sparrow.
Thanks to
@markp
I now know it is a wheatear about to migrate to somewhere warmer.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
6
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
bird
,
oct22words
Diana
ace
Lovely clear shot of this stranger.
October 19th, 2022
Mark Prince
ace
It’s a Wheatear, probably midway migrating to some warmer climate for the winter.
October 19th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@markp
Thank you Mark, I live on the south coast so he/she was probably resting and snacking before going across The Channel
@ludwigsdiana
isn't he a beauty!?
October 19th, 2022
Monica
So cute
October 19th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice looking little bird. Fav
October 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
October 19th, 2022
@ludwigsdiana isn't he a beauty!?