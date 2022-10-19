Previous
Bird by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2356

Bird

This cheeky chappy was flitting about on the harbour wall, he has a very white/pale buff rear, a bit bigger than a sparrow.

Thanks to @markp I now know it is a wheatear about to migrate to somewhere warmer.
JackieR

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely clear shot of this stranger.
October 19th, 2022  
Mark Prince ace
It’s a Wheatear, probably midway migrating to some warmer climate for the winter.
October 19th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@markp Thank you Mark, I live on the south coast so he/she was probably resting and snacking before going across The Channel
@ludwigsdiana isn't he a beauty!?
October 19th, 2022  
Monica
So cute
October 19th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice looking little bird. Fav
October 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
October 19th, 2022  
