Previous
Next
Photo 2355
Into, and Out Of, The Light
Can never resist taking 'phone photos of the underpass. Couldn't decide which direction I liked the most, so made a double exposure
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2351
2352
1345
2353
149
1346
2354
2355
365
moto g(7) power
18th October 2022 10:42am
etsooi-146
,
street-96
Annie D
ace
Love the colours...really great double exposure 😊
October 18th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
That is a cool double exposure
October 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This make a grotty underpass look very interesting. Fab result.
October 18th, 2022
