Into, and Out Of, The Light by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Into, and Out Of, The Light

Can never resist taking 'phone photos of the underpass. Couldn't decide which direction I liked the most, so made a double exposure
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Annie D ace
Love the colours...really great double exposure 😊
October 18th, 2022  
That is a cool double exposure
October 18th, 2022  
This make a grotty underpass look very interesting. Fab result.
October 18th, 2022  
