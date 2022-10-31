Hallowe'en Horrors

Flames courtesy of Pixabay, skellingbone courtesy of Wilko's and everything else is me.
I cannot begin to tell you how much time was given to this image, getting that skeleton to sit still, me in a selfie (and I only used my head in the end!) and then all the different combinations I tried to composite it all together!
This is for the One Week Only 'challenge' hosted again by @summerfield with these themes :- Monday– Halloween, Tuesday - Opposites Wednesday - ISO 100
Thursday – Window lighting Friday – Boke Saturday - Minimal Sunday – Roll credit