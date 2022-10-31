Previous
Next
Hallowe'en Horrors by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2368

Hallowe'en Horrors

Flames courtesy of Pixabay, skellingbone courtesy of Wilko's and everything else is me.

I cannot begin to tell you how much time was given to this image, getting that skeleton to sit still, me in a selfie (and I only used my head in the end!) and then all the different combinations I tried to composite it all together!

This is for the One Week Only 'challenge' hosted again by @summerfield with these themes :- Monday– Halloween, Tuesday - Opposites Wednesday - ISO 100
Thursday – Window lighting Friday – Boke Saturday - Minimal Sunday – Roll credit



31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
648% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That’s really well done. I love the reflections in the glasses and the embers all over.
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise