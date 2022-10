Hallowe'en Horrors

Flames courtesy of Pixabay, skellingbone courtesy of Wilko's and everything else is me.I cannot begin to tell you how much time was given to this image, getting that skeleton to sit still, me in a selfie (and I only used my head in the end!) and then all the different combinations I tried to composite it all together!This is for the One Week Only 'challenge' hosted again by @summerfield with these themes :- Monday– Halloween, Tuesday - Opposites Wednesday - ISO 100Thursday – Window lighting Friday – Boke Saturday - Minimal Sunday – Roll credit