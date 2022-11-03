Previous
The Pigs Gang by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2371

The Pigs Gang

Six international 365ers from Canada, UK and USA (and The Lodger Cat ) get together on-line every Thursday to natter and put the world to rights. We throw plastic pigs to score points alternating between games of Pigmania ( a vintage version) and Pass the Pigs (a modern usurper).

Most of us have never met each other in person (I've not met the Americans- yet!!) and our hour together flies by in a flash of laughter.

My Pass the Pigs set is 35 years old, still going strong and they win at least once a month.

This scene is lit by window light for the OWO prompt today
summerfield ace
i have the exact same screen except you're where i was and you're where i was. good one, my lady.
November 3rd, 2022  
Hazel ace
I guessed this was you when the pic (not pig!) scrolled up and I saw your hair and this was confirmed when I saw the tip of the pussy cat's head......
November 3rd, 2022  
