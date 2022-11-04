Previous
Gardening in Short Sleeves in November! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2372

Gardening in Short Sleeves in November!

Part of the garden knows it is autumn, some of it thinks it is spring!





4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hazel ace
Purple for raking leaves! Very stylish! And I love the bokeh tree!
November 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very industrious.
November 3rd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Lovely shot, like your outfit
November 3rd, 2022  
Martina
I love this, all toned up, your outfit, backround... And I love your text, about garden in autumn and spring. I have very similar observations these days.
November 3rd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely bokeh, beautiful red of the leaves.
November 3rd, 2022  
summerfield ace
sweet bokelicious! gheez! the gardener even wears a colour coordinate outfit. aces!
November 3rd, 2022  
