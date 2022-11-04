Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2372
Gardening in Short Sleeves in November!
Part of the garden knows it is autumn, some of it thinks it is spring!
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3900
photos
212
followers
82
following
649% complete
View this month »
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
Latest from all albums
2367
2368
1358
2369
1359
2370
2371
2372
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
3rd November 2022 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
jrselfie22
,
owo-5
Hazel
ace
Purple for raking leaves! Very stylish! And I love the bokeh tree!
November 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very industrious.
November 3rd, 2022
Judith Johnson
Lovely shot, like your outfit
November 3rd, 2022
Martina
I love this, all toned up, your outfit, backround... And I love your text, about garden in autumn and spring. I have very similar observations these days.
November 3rd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely bokeh, beautiful red of the leaves.
November 3rd, 2022
summerfield
ace
sweet bokelicious! gheez! the gardener even wears a colour coordinate outfit. aces!
November 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close