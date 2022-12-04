Previous
In A Spin by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
In A Spin

Mrs Christmouse came with me to turn my pots and had fun spinning on the wheel
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Susan Wakely ace
She looks a useful little helper.
December 4th, 2022  
