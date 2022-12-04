Sign up
Photo 2402
In A Spin
Mrs Christmouse came with me to turn my pots and had fun spinning on the wheel
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
She looks a useful little helper.
December 4th, 2022
