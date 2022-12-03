Previous
Christmice Delivery by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Christmice Delivery

I've been invited to afternoon tea, on my birthday no less, by our local MP.

Hoping I'll get a better offer 😀 that afternoon
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Photo Details

