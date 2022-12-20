Sign up
Photo 2418
Advent Mouse
Didn't pan out as I wanted, but it'll do. He looks like he's warming his paws??
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3991
photos
210
followers
77
following
662% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
20th December 2022 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmice
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever helpful mouse.
December 20th, 2022
