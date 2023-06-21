Previous
Another Poppy Field by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2601

Another Poppy Field

"Want to go on adventure?" read the text. "OK" typed I."Can it include a poppy field please?" "Not seen any" was the reply.

We went on our adventure, parked right next to a poppy field.

21st June 2023

JackieR

ace
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful poppy fields, we don't have them here.
June 21st, 2023  
