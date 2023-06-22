Sign up
Photo 2602
Making an Entrance
The leaf cutter bees have returned to my plant pot. Very fast going into and exiting the pot and making a lot of mess on the patio. Such a joy to watch them come and go
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd June 2023 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
