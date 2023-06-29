Previous
Getting In Touch With Van Gogh by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Getting In Touch With Van Gogh

This little one was sooooooooooooooooooo bored at the Van Gogh Alive experience. She gathered her baby brother's toys, parents' belongings and other bits and bobs and arranged them in a neat line over the course of 20 minutes after I took this shot.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I have no idea what's going on in this shot....... but I like it.
Have you been away with the fairies?........ They always know how to have a good time :)
June 29th, 2023  
Anne ace
Clever processing Jackie
June 29th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@365anne I just took a photo of her on the floor with an image on it! I just cropped a bit!!
@swillinbillyflynn thank you. I've adapted my narrative Billy to explain where this was taken!!
June 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It took me awhile to workout that there was a child. Great entertainment for her.
June 29th, 2023  
