Previous
Photo 2609
Getting In Touch With Van Gogh
This little one was sooooooooooooooooooo bored at the Van Gogh Alive experience. She gathered her baby brother's toys, parents' belongings and other bits and bobs and arranged them in a neat line over the course of 20 minutes after I took this shot.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
1529
1530
2606
1531
2607
2608
2609
1532
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
29th June 2023 12:30pm
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I have no idea what's going on in this shot....... but I like it.
Have you been away with the fairies?........ They always know how to have a good time :)
June 29th, 2023
Anne
ace
Clever processing Jackie
June 29th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@365anne
I just took a photo of her on the floor with an image on it! I just cropped a bit!!
@swillinbillyflynn
thank you. I've adapted my narrative Billy to explain where this was taken!!
June 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It took me awhile to workout that there was a child. Great entertainment for her.
June 29th, 2023
