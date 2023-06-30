Sign up
Photo 2610
Benbow Lake, Through the Windscreen
We popped the roof and had our picnic in the dry!! We'll do the arboretum walk on our next visit
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
30th June 2023 3:12pm
Kathy
ace
I like the texture and filter of the spotted glass.
June 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It gives it a lovely abstract effect.
June 30th, 2023
