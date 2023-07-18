Sign up
Previous
Photo 2628
Well Thumbed
Well it's not that well thumbed, forgot I had this book
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific job with the motion blur!
July 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great flicker effect.
July 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice idea. Good use of motion blur.
July 18th, 2023
