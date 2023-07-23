Previous
Smiles on a Stalk

Found my first sunflower field, most not open, must make a note to go back in a couple of weeks.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Diana ace
Beautiful collage and details, I love the photobombers.
July 23rd, 2023  
Junko Y ace
Promising opportunities -- I like that first vertical on the left especially!
July 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely collage.we had a sneak peak at the Hayling Sunflower fields this morning.
July 23rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
wonderful collage
July 23rd, 2023  
