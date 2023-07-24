Previous
Sea Holly by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2634

Sea Holly

You know no-one ever says " Thank you, that was a lovely meal you must have a great oven" (aka " You must have a good camera to get such good pictures") BUT I'd not have got this without my point and shoot's capabilities.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
721% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so beautiful, not only because of your camera! I used to have one too ;-)
July 24th, 2023  
Lin ace
Wonderful action shot.
July 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Preparing for landing this big bee! Great shot
July 24th, 2023  
BillyBoy
Nicely captured.
July 24th, 2023  
April P ace
Hi! Your Push Partner reporting for duty! Your work is simply lovely but sadly missing any vintage cars. So that's your challenge. Color or B&W, it doesn't matter but I'd love to see what you do with that.
July 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 24th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Amazing shot.
July 24th, 2023  
Olwynne
Wow! Wonderful
July 24th, 2023  
katy ace
Excellent! Those of us who struggle recognize it’s not the camera, but the talent of the person behind it, and in this case, mad skills! FAV
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise