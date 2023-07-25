Previous
Going up the Chimney by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Going up the Chimney

Lift 109 takes you 109 meters up a Battersea Power Station chimney, to have 360 degree views of London. It's AWESOME!!!

The views are posted on The DarkRoom where we are posting the theme of cloudscapes. Do join in with us if you have clouds in your sky!
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Casablanca ace
I have to visit this! Awesome
July 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool pov
July 25th, 2023  
Chris Jordan ace
Nice shot!
July 25th, 2023  
Delboy79 ace
Trrific
July 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov.
July 25th, 2023  
katy ace
Wow! This is an amazing vertical view! It makes a Fabulous abstract as well
July 25th, 2023  
