Previous
Photo 2635
Going up the Chimney
Lift 109 takes you 109 meters up a Battersea Power Station chimney, to have 360 degree views of London. It's AWESOME!!!
The views are posted on
The DarkRoom
where we are posting the theme of cloudscapes. Do join in with us if you have clouds in your sky!
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
6
5
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th July 2023 2:36pm
Privacy
Public
Casablanca
ace
I have to visit this! Awesome
July 25th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool pov
July 25th, 2023
Chris Jordan
ace
Nice shot!
July 25th, 2023
Delboy79
ace
Trrific
July 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
July 25th, 2023
katy
ace
Wow! This is an amazing vertical view! It makes a Fabulous abstract as well
July 25th, 2023
