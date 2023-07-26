Previous
Glass Bauble by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2636

Glass Bauble

Not a macro, this ball is about 6" across and quite heavy. It was taken down to dust, seemed a good opportunity to shine a light on and through it.

Etsooied to within an inch of its existence.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
722% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise