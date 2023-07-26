Sign up
Previous
Photo 2636
Glass Bauble
Not a macro, this ball is about 6" across and quite heavy. It was taken down to dust, seemed a good opportunity to shine a light on and through it.
Etsooied to within an inch of its existence.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
18
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th July 2023 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
