Greek Mountain Tree Tea
Photo 2637

Greek Mountain Tree Tea

A friend and I went to a Greek restaurant chain, at the end of our meal we ordered Greek Mountain Tree Tea and were most surprised to have a bundle of twigs and hot water served to us in a tall glass!

On holiday in Greece this year the tea was on the menu in a taverna, I was so disappointed to be served a teabag floating in a china cup of hot water.

I brought home a bunch of mountain tree twigs I bought from a little supermarket, and now I find it's available in a local supermarket.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Photo Details

