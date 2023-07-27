Sign up
Previous
Photo 2637
Greek Mountain Tree Tea
A friend and I went to a Greek restaurant chain, at the end of our meal we ordered
Greek Mountain Tree Tea
and were most surprised to have a bundle of twigs and hot water served to us in a tall glass!
On holiday in Greece this year the tea was on the menu in a taverna, I was so disappointed to be served a teabag floating in a china cup of hot water.
I brought home a bunch of mountain tree twigs I bought from a little supermarket, and now I find it's available in a local supermarket.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
JackieR
