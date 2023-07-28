Sign up
Previous
Photo 2638
Fishermen's Cottages
Now very Des Res.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4416
photos
219
followers
109
following
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
28th July 2023 12:07pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed
July 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Ever so beautiful!
July 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
July 28th, 2023
4rky
ace
Love streets like this - every house has its own individual charm
July 28th, 2023
