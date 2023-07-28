Previous
Fishermen's Cottages by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2638

Fishermen's Cottages

Now very Des Res.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

JackieR

Beautifully composed
July 28th, 2023  
Ever so beautiful!
July 28th, 2023  
Very nice
July 28th, 2023  
Love streets like this - every house has its own individual charm
July 28th, 2023  
