Photo 2639
Bottom not Soggy
Desperation shot
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. You have a way with words.
July 29th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I first read your title as bottom not saggy 😂😂. This looks tasty though
July 29th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
corrected typo!!!
@kjarn
hmm I'd be fibbibg
July 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
your first word did not surprise me. I thought that maybe you where having a bad day.
July 29th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Congratulations; that’s not all that easy to achieve with quiche.
July 29th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Trying to identify the contents of the pie. I feel it is savory and not sweet. Maybe I need to try pies again. I'm not good at crust. I can make it but can't get it into the pan.
July 29th, 2023
