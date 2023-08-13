Sign up
Photo 2654
Sweet Dish
Lit with two desk lamps, white board reflecting above, mirrored board beneath.
One for the lighting theme support group and this week's 52 prompt
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4449
photos
215
followers
105
following
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
52jr23
lighting-1
52wc-2023-w33
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice abstract
August 13th, 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Very clever and a fascinating image.
August 13th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Impressive stuff!
August 13th, 2023
Cazzi
ace
Ooo I have some of those glass sweets too - fab shot!
August 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The lighting helps to reflect the colours through the glass.
August 13th, 2023
