Previous
Photo 2680
Day-Glo Girl
No fear she'd be misplaced on the Beach
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
7
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4510
photos
216
followers
102
following
734% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
8th September 2023 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
She looks as if she is colored coordinated with the buoys. FAV
September 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So thoughtful of her to add to this fabulous shot.
September 8th, 2023
Brennie B
Really nice..
September 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot and reflections
September 8th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely shot. She certainly adds a point of interest to the softer background colours.
September 8th, 2023
Kathy
ace
She matches the floats out farther in the water.
September 8th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely capture, colour & reflection.
September 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
