Previous
Photo 2679
Colour That WAS in the garden
Talk about colours that clash!!
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
4
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4508
photos
216
followers
102
following
733% complete
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
1589
2676
2677
1590
30
2678
2679
1591
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-50
Taken
7th September 2023 1:29pm
Tags
dahlia
,
fossicked finds
Susan Wakely
ace
Ain’t they pretty.
September 7th, 2023
narayani
ace
Great lighting
September 7th, 2023
BillyBoy
Nicely down. Great lighting.
September 7th, 2023
katy
ace
I think they go beautifully together! Gorgeous composition against the black and a FAV
September 7th, 2023
