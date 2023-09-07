Previous
Colour That WAS in the garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Colour That WAS in the garden

Talk about colours that clash!!
Susan Wakely ace
Ain’t they pretty.
September 7th, 2023  
narayani ace
Great lighting
September 7th, 2023  
BillyBoy
Nicely down. Great lighting.
September 7th, 2023  
katy ace
I think they go beautifully together! Gorgeous composition against the black and a FAV
September 7th, 2023  
