Daylight Lighting Reflecting the Marina Landscape by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2686

Daylight Lighting Reflecting the Marina Landscape

In the marina cafe, I noticed the bright sunlight on the glowing light bulbs.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

JackieR

ace
735% complete

katy ace
Exquisite Light and composition!
September 14th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful lighting!
September 14th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great image it makes too
September 14th, 2023  
