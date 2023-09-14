Sign up
Photo 2686
Daylight Lighting Reflecting the Marina Landscape
In the marina cafe, I noticed the bright sunlight on the glowing light bulbs.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
3
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy
ace
Exquisite Light and composition!
September 14th, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful lighting!
September 14th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a great image it makes too
September 14th, 2023
