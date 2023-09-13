Previous
Put a Name In It by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Put a Name In It

Incase I forget who I am and who I married and the date, theyre engraved in my wedding band. And after yesterday's not minimal enough, today I'm too late for the challenge!!!

There's a high-key crying out for help over on fiveplustwo https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-09-13
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely image.
I have mine engraved too but haven't thought about it for some time. It's quite a snug fit sometimes!
September 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely picture
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 13th, 2023  
katy ace
A beautiful minimal image that is a winner in my book! After 56 years I feel the engraving would not show in mine anymore if it had been engraved
September 13th, 2023  
