Photo 2684
Scone Cutters
taken for a challenge, but i think it is the opposite of minimal!!
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yes, certainly not minimal but great effect - maybe ETSOOI lol
September 12th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Very jazzy
September 12th, 2023
