Previous
Photo 2691
Soon to be a Pondland. Whoopey-doo
Another high street retailer bites the dust. Problem is, this shop is the shortcut through to the shopping centre. Glad I'm not the only photogger recording this!
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Krista Marson
ace
Sign of the times, for sure
September 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a shame.
September 19th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh dear.
September 19th, 2023
Peter
ace
A real shame for customers and staff a sign of the times Jackie, we are lossing ours to the developers they say:)
September 19th, 2023
