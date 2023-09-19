Previous
Soon to be a Pondland. Whoopey-doo

Another high street retailer bites the dust. Problem is, this shop is the shortcut through to the shopping centre. Glad I'm not the only photogger recording this!
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
737% complete

Krista Marson ace
Sign of the times, for sure
September 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a shame.
September 19th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh dear.
September 19th, 2023  
Peter ace
A real shame for customers and staff a sign of the times Jackie, we are lossing ours to the developers they say:)
September 19th, 2023  
