Felled by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2692

Felled

It's blowing a hoolie and all my cosmos are lying prostrate on the lawn. Spotted a photo opportunity, but decided to bring one indoors as it is far too windy and wet out there
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

JackieR

Fab
September 20th, 2023  
Wonderful lighting and pov
September 20th, 2023  
The shine on this almost makes it look as if it is made out of porcelain or something. Sorry the rest are getting battered outside.
September 20th, 2023  
