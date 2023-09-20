Sign up
Photo 2692
Felled
It's blowing a hoolie and all my cosmos are lying prostrate on the lawn. Spotted a photo opportunity, but decided to bring one indoors as it is far too windy and wet out there
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
3
1
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 20th, 2023
Lin
ace
Wonderful lighting and pov
September 20th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
The shine on this almost makes it look as if it is made out of porcelain or something. Sorry the rest are getting battered outside.
September 20th, 2023
