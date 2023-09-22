Previous
Suddenly It's Autumn by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Suddenly It's Autumn

Conkers are dropping and people are collecting them to place in corners to deter the spiders which is a total waste of conkers https://www.fantasticpestcontrol.co.uk/blog/conkers-and-spiders/ that could be used for playing conkers!

For the uninitiated (you non-Brits) here's all you need to know about horse chestnuts and the game of conkers https://www.historic-uk.com/CultureUK/Conkers/
22nd September 2023

JackieR

Krista Mae ace
Beautiful! Reminds me of my grandma because she taught me how to peel silver pennies. Also, thanks for introducing me to conkers. I didn't know they could be used to keep the itsy bitsies away! :D
September 22nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous image! I always thought that was true about spiders (hate them, they terrify me) so sad that is a myth after all! Loved loved loved player conkers in the Autumn at school :)
September 22nd, 2023  
