Previous
Photo 2694
Suddenly It's Autumn
Conkers are dropping and people are collecting them to place in corners to deter the spiders which is a total waste of conkers
https://www.fantasticpestcontrol.co.uk/blog/conkers-and-spiders/
that could be used for playing conkers!
For the uninitiated (you non-Brits) here's all you need to know about horse chestnuts and the game of conkers
https://www.historic-uk.com/CultureUK/Conkers/
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Krista Mae
ace
Beautiful! Reminds me of my grandma because she taught me how to peel silver pennies. Also, thanks for introducing me to conkers. I didn't know they could be used to keep the itsy bitsies away! :D
September 22nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous image! I always thought that was true about spiders (hate them, they terrify me) so sad that is a myth after all! Loved loved loved player conkers in the Autumn at school :)
September 22nd, 2023
