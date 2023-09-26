Sign up
Previous
Photo 2698
St Peters
St Peters Church in Wallingord, a little austere but fabulous light when I popped in
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
thames
Kathryn M
The pop of colour from the stained glass windows is lovely.
September 26th, 2023
