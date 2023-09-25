Sign up
Previous
Photo 2697
Rising From the Mist
Up at sunrise, walked from the town in the hope of getting this view.
https://www.hrr.co.uk/temple-island/
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4538
photos
216
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
25th September 2023 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thames
,
henley
Diana
ace
Well worth it Jackie, a stunning capture of this beautiful scene and moody vibe.
September 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous in so many ways.
September 25th, 2023
