Photo 2703
Nature Gives Clues
Out in the garden with choppers and secateurs, but there were so many bees bumbling around I've left much of it still where it's fallen in the storms we've had while away.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Monica
Nice macro
October 1st, 2023
