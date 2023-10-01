Previous
Nature Gives Clues by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Out in the garden with choppers and secateurs, but there were so many bees bumbling around I've left much of it still where it's fallen in the storms we've had while away.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

JackieR

Monica
Nice macro
October 1st, 2023  
