Hendog by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2704

Hendog

How have I never noticed this little bit of artwork before? Because she only arrived two weeks ago!!

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/anonymous-street-artist-leaves-new-mural-in-chichester-city-centre-4335878

https://experiencehampshire.uk/blog/hendog-the-mysterious-hampshire-based-street-artist
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

JackieR

ace
Latest from all albums

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 2nd, 2023  
