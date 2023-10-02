Sign up
Previous
Photo 2704
Hendog
How have I never noticed this little bit of artwork before? Because she only arrived two weeks ago!!
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/anonymous-street-artist-leaves-new-mural-in-chichester-city-centre-4335878
https://experiencehampshire.uk/blog/hendog-the-mysterious-hampshire-based-street-artist
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
wallart
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 2nd, 2023
