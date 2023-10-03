Previous
Percy Pig Supervising by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2705

Percy Pig Supervising

Another go at learning to use off- camera flash. Total failure today, nothing seemed to go right!

Kathy's instructions are very precise, but our flashguns weren't playing.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48417/lighting-challenge-rembrandt-split-or-other-uneven-lighting-techniques

Much more success for Darkroom's shadow and shape prompt ( https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-10-03 ) and fiveplustwo's photobooth promp ( https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-10-04 ) both of which were much more fun!!
Kathy Burzynski
tell me the names of the equipment you were using. I might be able to tell you a few suggestions. Don't throw in the towel
October 3rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
@myhrhelper oh Kathy, thenk you, we're ot giving up, just stopped today! We're definitely going to continue, but decided to stop today!!

My gear is Pentax with dedicated Pentax flashgun. Even tried to cover the oncamera flash, and WiFi flashgun wasn't triggered.

When I used my camera, with the flash tethered by a lead, I was a bit more successful.
October 3rd, 2023  
