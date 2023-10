Percy Pig Supervising

Another go at learning to use off- camera flash. Total failure today, nothing seemed to go right!Kathy's instructions are very precise, but our flashguns weren't playing.Much more success for Darkroom's shadow and shape prompt ( https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-10-03 ) and fiveplustwo's photobooth promp ( https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-10-04 ) both of which were much more fun!!