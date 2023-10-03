Sign up
Photo 2705
Percy Pig Supervising
Another go at learning to use off- camera flash. Total failure today, nothing seemed to go right!
Kathy's instructions are very precise, but our flashguns weren't playing.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48417/lighting-challenge-rembrandt-split-or-other-uneven-lighting-techniques
Much more success for Darkroom's shadow and shape prompt (
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-10-03
) and fiveplustwo's photobooth promp (
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-10-04
) both of which were much more fun!!
3rd October 2023
Kathy Burzynski
tell me the names of the equipment you were using. I might be able to tell you a few suggestions. Don't throw in the towel
October 3rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
@myhrhelper
oh Kathy, thenk you, we're ot giving up, just stopped today! We're definitely going to continue, but decided to stop today!!
My gear is Pentax with dedicated Pentax flashgun. Even tried to cover the oncamera flash, and WiFi flashgun wasn't triggered.
When I used my camera, with the flash tethered by a lead, I was a bit more successful.
October 3rd, 2023
My gear is Pentax with dedicated Pentax flashgun. Even tried to cover the oncamera flash, and WiFi flashgun wasn't triggered.
When I used my camera, with the flash tethered by a lead, I was a bit more successful.