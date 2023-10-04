Previous
Hiding in the Shade by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2706

Hiding in the Shade

So many solitary stags hiding around the park, this one dared me to get closer and then stood up and wondered away.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
741% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a treat to see.
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise