Photo 2706
Hiding in the Shade
So many solitary stags hiding around the park, this one dared me to get closer and then stood up and wondered away.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
stag
,
petworth
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a treat to see.
October 4th, 2023
