I've Made My First "Thing" by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2749

I've Made My First "Thing"

I'm learning to crochet, fed up with granny squares so today I followed a tutorial stitch by stitch and am now well on my way to a pair of stockings!!
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
753% complete

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Are you going the make a suspender belt to hold them up as well? 😆
November 16th, 2023  
