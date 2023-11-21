Previous
Late Breakfast/ Early Lunch and Coffee by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2754

Late Breakfast/ Early Lunch and Coffee

21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
It really looks yummy. I wouldn’t mind sharing a bowl of that with you. It couldn’t have been easy getting a great shot and holding the spoon.
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise