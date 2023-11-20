Sign up
Previous
Photo 2753
T'was a Four Santa Hat Journey
Back home after lots of huggles and cake. I made up (!) a Santa hat pattern and made four during the journey.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet and so clever.
November 20th, 2023
